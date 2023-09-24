ICICI Lombard appoints Sanjeev Mantri as new MD & CEO

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Sunday named Sanjeev Mantri new MD and CEO in place of Bhargav Dasgupta, who has been appointed as Vice President of Asian Development Bank.

The board at its meeting held on Sunday ''noted and taken on record that Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, post his resignation from the services of the company, would be officiating his current responsibilities as Managing Director and CEO till the close of business hours on November 30, 2023'', the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The board approved the appointment of Sanjeev Mantri, presently executive director of the company, as Managing Director (MD) & CEO with effect from December 1, 2023, or the date of approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), it said.

The appointment would be for the period of five consecutive years or his date of retirement whichever is earlier, subject to the approval of IRDAI and the members of the company it said.

