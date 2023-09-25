Left Menu

Asian Games Medal Tally - Day 2

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:16 IST
Asian Games Medal Tally - Day 2
Asian Games Medals Tally after Day 2 on Monday, September 25 Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 39 21 9 69 2 South Korea 10 10 13 33 3 Japan 5 14 12 31 4 Uzbekistan 4 4 6 14 5 Hong Kong 3 4 7 14 6 India 2 3 6 11 7 Taipei 2 1 3 6 8 Indonesia 1 1 4 6 9 Thailand 1 0 2 3 10 Macau 1 0 1 2 10 Tajikistan 1 0 1 2 12 Iran 0 3 5 8 13 North Korea 0 2 2 4 14 Vietnam 0 1 5 6 15 Kazakhstan 0 1 4 5 16 Mongolia 0 1 3 4 17 UAE 0 1 1 2 18 Brunei 0 1 0 1 18 Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1 20 Philippines 0 0 2 2 21 Afghanistan 0 0 1 1 21 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1 21 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 21 Singapore 0 0 1 1 21 Turkmenistan 0 0 1 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

