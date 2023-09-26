Brazil to negotiate sale of Embraer C-390 aircraft to Sweden

Brazilian Defense Minister Jose Mucio said on Tuesday he will travel to Sweden next month to negotiate a potential sale of Embraer's C-390 Millennium military cargo aircraft to the country.

Mucio told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that Brazil was eyeing the sale of three or four C-390 aircraft to Sweden, and that the Nordic nation wants to sell more Saab Gripen fighter jets to Brazil. The move comes after Austria this month selected Brazilian planemaker Embraer's C-390 to replace its fleet of Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130s.

Brazil, Portugal and Hungary have previously ordered C-390s, also known as the KC-390. The Netherlands has also announced it intends to buy the freighter. In April, Embraer and Sweden's Saab signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their collaboration, including working to position the C-390 as "the preferred solution to meet the Swedish Air Force tactical air transport requirements."

The companies have a joint production line for Gripen fighter jets in Brazil, where 15 of the South American country's current 36-aircraft order will be produced. Expanding its presence abroad with more sales of the C-390 is a key goal of Embraer's defense unit.

