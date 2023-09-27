Left Menu

Samsung and KDDI join forces to advance 5G global network slicing services and solutions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:17 IST
Samsung and KDDI join forces to advance 5G global network slicing services and solutions
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

Samsung and Japan's leading telecommunication service provider KDDI have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a 5G Global Network Slicing Alliance that aims to work together to introduce an array of commercial 5G network slicing services and assess new business models based on this technology.

"Combining Samsung's strong technical expertise and KDDI's business acumen, this new alliance will help us facilitate innovation with a shared commitment to keep advancing 5G to the next level. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with KDDI to fully tap into the numerous opportunities that 5G network slicing offers," said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Network slicing is an innovative technology that enables multiple virtual networks to be created within a single physical network infrastructure, with each slice dedicated to a specific application or service, serving different purposes. For example, operators can create a low latency slice for automated vehicles, an IoT slice for smart factories and a high bandwidth slice for live video streaming - all within the same network.

With network slicing, CSPs can accelerate the delivery of new services to meet the tailored demands of various enterprises and consumers, subsequently enabling new revenue opportunities.

Earlier this year, KDDI and Samsung conducted a field trial, which successfully completed Service Level Agreements (SLA) assurance network slicing on a live 5G standalone (SA) network in Tokyo. They also demonstrated network slicing with a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) for the first time in the industry in 2020.

Commenting on this partnership, Toshikazu Yokai, Chief Network Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Technology Sector at KDDI, "KDDI has been at the forefront of network slicing innovation, and we are excited to take another significant step forward with Samsung to show how this technology can augment 5G experiences for consumers and businesses. Through the strategic alliance, we not only aim to create new and immersive use cases but also explore the infinite potential in transforming industries."

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023