Samsung and KDDI join forces to advance 5G global network slicing services and solutions

Samsung and Japan's leading telecommunication service provider KDDI have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a 5G Global Network Slicing Alliance that aims to work together to introduce an array of commercial 5G network slicing services and assess new business models based on this technology.

"Combining Samsung's strong technical expertise and KDDI's business acumen, this new alliance will help us facilitate innovation with a shared commitment to keep advancing 5G to the next level. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with KDDI to fully tap into the numerous opportunities that 5G network slicing offers," said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Network slicing is an innovative technology that enables multiple virtual networks to be created within a single physical network infrastructure, with each slice dedicated to a specific application or service, serving different purposes. For example, operators can create a low latency slice for automated vehicles, an IoT slice for smart factories and a high bandwidth slice for live video streaming - all within the same network.

With network slicing, CSPs can accelerate the delivery of new services to meet the tailored demands of various enterprises and consumers, subsequently enabling new revenue opportunities.

Earlier this year, KDDI and Samsung conducted a field trial, which successfully completed Service Level Agreements (SLA) assurance network slicing on a live 5G standalone (SA) network in Tokyo. They also demonstrated network slicing with a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) for the first time in the industry in 2020.

Commenting on this partnership, Toshikazu Yokai, Chief Network Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Technology Sector at KDDI, "KDDI has been at the forefront of network slicing innovation, and we are excited to take another significant step forward with Samsung to show how this technology can augment 5G experiences for consumers and businesses. Through the strategic alliance, we not only aim to create new and immersive use cases but also explore the infinite potential in transforming industries."