Asian Games: Medal tally (Day 4)

The medals tally at the Asian Games after Day 4, September 27: 1. China 76 43 21 140 2. South Korea 19 18 33 70 3. Japan 15 27 24 66 4. Uzbekistan 6 10 12 28 5. Thailand 6 3 8 17 6. Hong Kong 5 8 14 27 *7. India 5 7 10 22 8. Indonesia 3 2 7 12 9. Taipei 2 3 4 9 9. Singapore 2 3 4 9 11. Iran 1 5 9 15 12. Kazakhstan 1 2 10 13 13. Malaysia 1 2 4 7 14. UAE 1 1 3 5 15. Tajikistan 1 1 1 3 16. Kyrgyzstan 1 0 2 3 16. Macau 1 0 2 3 18. Kuwait 1 0 1 2 19. North Korea 0 3 3 6 20. Mongolia 0 2 5 7 21. Jordan 0 2 1 3 22. Vietnam 0 1 9 10 23. Qatar 1 1 1 2 24. Brunei 0 1 0 1 24. Oman 0 1 0 1 24. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1 27. Philippines 0 0 4 4 28. Afghanistan 0 0 3 3 29. Bangladesh 0 0 1 1 29. Iraq 0 0 1 1 29. Laos 0 0 1 1 29. Lebanon 0 0 1 1 29. Turkmenistan 0 0 1 1.

