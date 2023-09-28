Left Menu

amber Launches Student Accommodation App: Discover, Shortlist, Book with Ease

amber is thrilled to announce the launch of the amber app, a revolutionary platform designed to humanize and simplify the student housing experience.Creating the amber app was a journey focused on understanding the unique needs of students.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-09-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 11:09 IST
amber Launches Student Accommodation App: Discover, Shortlist, Book with Ease
  • Country:
  • India

amber is thrilled to announce the launch of the amber app, a revolutionary platform designed to humanize and simplify the student housing experience.

''Creating the amber app was a journey focused on understanding the unique needs of students. We've integrated features that not only simplify the search but also add a layer of personalization and security. We're proud to bring this vision to life,'' said Nikhil Gupta, VP Engineering, amber.

The amber app is engineered to simplify the daunting task of finding student accommodation. Users can discover verified properties, compare options, and book their ideal student home through a user-friendly interface and sleek design. Compatible with Android and iOS devices, the app leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver a seamless experience.

''In today's fast-paced world, students need a housing solution that's not only reliable but also easy to navigate. The amber app is our answer to that need. It's more than just an app; it's a comprehensive tool designed to empower students in their housing journey,'' said founder & CEO of amber, Saurabh Goel.

What sets the amber app apart is its commitment to trust and choice. Unlike other applications in the market, it offers verified property listings and a Wishlist feature, allowing users to save and compare properties. This makes the amber app the go-to solution for students seeking reliable, personalized housing options.

With just one tap away from discovering the best student housing, the app serves as your one-stop shop for app-exclusive perks like cashback, discounts, and special partner offers. In addition, it keeps you informed in real-time, ensuring you're always up-to-date with your bookings and important notifications. This feature provides an extra layer of convenience and peace of mind for students already in the midst of planning their student abroad journey.

''We couldn't be more thrilled to unveil the amber app,'' said the dedicated team at amber. ''Countless hours have been invested in this initiative, and we are confident that it will revolutionize the way students find housing. We look forward to seeing students reap the benefits,'' says Madhur Gujar, Co-founder & CBO at amber.

The amber app is now available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

About amber amber is a leading global student accommodation platform that assists students in booking housing near universities worldwide. Utilizing innovative technology and an extensive network of trusted partners, amber is committed to making the search for student accommodation simple and secure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023