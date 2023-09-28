Left Menu

DU Digital Global Secures Pivotal Visa Processing Contract with the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi: A New Era of Excellence Begins

Its mastery in these domains has earned the trust of governments globally, cementing its reputation for delivering streamlined processes, impeccable security, and unparalleled service quality.Speaking about this landmark achievement, Mr. Rajji Rai, Chairman of DU Digital Global Limited, said, Securing this partnership with the Royal Thai Embassy is a testament to the global trust and excellence associated with DU Digital Global.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 11:33 IST
DU Digital Global Secures Pivotal Visa Processing Contract with the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi: A New Era of Excellence Begins
  • Country:
  • India

DU Digital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL), a distinguished global service provider, announces with immense pride its latest triumph: the acquisition of the coveted visa processing contract from the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi. Effective from 01 October 2023, the company will undertake the pivotal role of managing and submitting visa applications for aspiring travellers.

With an expansive international presence, DU Digital Global is at the forefront of administrative and non-judgmental tasks, expertly handling matters related to visa, passport, identity management, and other crucial citizen services. Its mastery in these domains has earned the trust of governments globally, cementing its reputation for delivering streamlined processes, impeccable security, and unparalleled service quality.

Speaking about this landmark achievement, Mr. Rajji Rai, Chairman of DU Digital Global Limited, said, ''Securing this partnership with the Royal Thai Embassy is a testament to the global trust and excellence associated with DU Digital Global. Our seasoned team stands ready to provide a seamless and efficient visa application process for all applicants, reinforcing our leadership in delivering world-class administrative services for governments worldwide.'' Prospective travellers to Thailand can now embark on their adventures with added confidence, knowing their visa processing is under the stewardship of an industry giant celebrated for its meticulous attention to detail, swiftness, and utmost discretion.

About DU Digital Global Limited: DU Digital Global Limited stands tall as a beacon of excellence in the global services sector. Its forte lies in visa processing, passport facilitation, identity management, and a plethora of citizen-centric services. This unmatched dedication has garnered universal acclaim, making it a go-to partner for governments around the world. For more information, visit https://dudigitalglobal.com/ For media inquiries, please contact: Bharat Khani bharat.khani@dudigitalglobal.com +91 9811804047

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023