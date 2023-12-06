HAL spending over Rs 2,000 crore this year on R&D: Official

India's aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is spending over Rs 2,000 crore this year on research and development in line with its overall approach towards indigenisation of critical avionics and related hardware, a senior official of the state-run entity said on Wednesday.

The HAL will showcase its rich legacy in the design, development and production of a diverse range of avionics systems at an expo in Delhi on December 7 and 8.

''We are spending over Rs 2,000 crore this year on R&D,'' said Dr D K Sunil, Director of Engineering and R&D at the HAL.

Over the last few decades, the HAL has developed a number of military aircraft and helicopters including the Tejas Light Combat jet and Prachand Light Combat Helicopters.

''We wanted to showcase what we are doing towards 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence. The HAL has been doing it over a period of time,'' said Sunil.

''We have invested a lot in the research and development and we have a very big R&D set up. The HAL has nine R&D centres. We will spend a lot of money on this,'' he said. The senior official said the HAL is now clearly focusing on the need to develop critical components for avionics to address the current as well as future demands. ''We want to showcase the avionics segment where we have done a lot of work right from navigation, identification systems, communication systems, mission computers -- the whole gamut of equipment going into the aircraft,'' he said.

Sunil said the 'Avionics Expo 2023' will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector. ''They will have ample networking opportunities to establish meaningful connections, foster collaborations and explore potential business partnerships. It is a testament to HAL's commitment to advancing aerospace technology in India,'' he said.

At the expo, the HAL will showcase a comprehensive range of avionics products designed and developed by it. Another official said engaging panel discussions will feature experts from the Indian armed forces, HAL, partner organisations, and academia. The topics for discussion will span emerging trends in avionics, challenges in system integration, and the future of aviation electronics.

The expo will offer live demonstrations of avionics products and systems, providing a unique opportunity to experience their capabilities first hand, the official said.

