New mute/unmute option lets you manage Google Chat conversations

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Chat is introducing a new mute/unmute option that will help you prioritize and manage your messages. The new feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

To mute a notification, click on the three-dot menu in the left-hand panel of any conversation > and select the mute option. You can alternatively open the notification setting of any conversation and check the mute option.

Similarly, to unmute a conversation,

Click on the three-dot menu in the left-hand panel of any conversation

Select unmute option

Alternatively, open the notification setting of any conversation and uncheck the mute option

"Muted conversations will not send push notifications, will not appear in home, and will also be visually deprioritized by being moved to the bottom of each conversation section. Notification badges will still apply to muted conversations when there are new @ mentions for you or everyone in the conversation," Google wrote in a post.

On Google Chat web, a gradual rollout of the feature has already started for Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the gradual rollout will commence on December 18, 2023.

On the mobile platform, both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains will experience a gradual rollout, with feature visibility expected within up to 15 days, starting on November 28, 2023.