New Zealand joins others in condemning Russia’s malicious cyber activity

“New Zealand stands with the UK in calling out this behaviour,” Judith Collins says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-12-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 12:04 IST
The statement follows the UK's attribution today of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Judith Collins says.

The statement follows the UK’s attribution today of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).   

“New Zealand stands with the UK in calling out this behaviour,” Judith Collins says.

“New Zealand does not tolerate attempts to undermine the integrity of democratic institutions through cyber or any other means. NGOs and civil society organisations also play an important role in enabling social inclusion in our democracies, and any attempt to interfere with their ability to do that is unacceptable.

“Russia’s pattern of malicious cyber activity continues to demonstrate disregard for the framework of responsible state behaviour online and for the international rules-based order.

“This is a reminder to all New Zealand organisations to ensure they have strong cyber security measures in place and are protecting their data from all kinds of cyber harm.

“New Zealand condemns the unacceptable actions of Russian state actors and calls for all states to behave responsibly online.”

To coincide with this attribution, the GCSB’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued a joint advisory warning of Russia-based actors carrying out targeted spear-phishing attacks for information-gathering purposes. The new advisory formally attributes this activity for the first time and provides the latest threat information and mitigation advice to help reduce the chances of compromise.  The advisory has been published on the NCSC’s website 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

