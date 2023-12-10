Left Menu

International delegates discuss opportunities in fisheries, dairy sector at Bengal workshop

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 10:28 IST
International delegates discuss opportunities in fisheries, dairy sector at Bengal workshop
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An international workshop on the fisheries and dairy sector, which seeks to identify risks and review current management practices, is underway near Kolkata, with the participation of 24 international delegates.

The workshop is being held from December 6-19 at ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Barrackpore.

Delegates from countries like Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam are a part of the event, the organisers said.

The objectives of the programme are reviewing the current management practices in the sector, identifying and addressing constraints, risks and other issues, they said.

Director of ICAR-CIFRI Dr B K Das said the workshop envisages to be a platform for regional capacity-building efforts and practical experiences of inland open-water fisheries and dairy in the region.

He called for efficiently extending the knowledge and skills of professionals, and monitoring of inland open-water fisheries and dairy management through bilateral co-operation with the participating countries.

Das pointed out that fisheries and dairy are essential sectors for food and nutritional security, and provide livelihoods for millions of people and contribute significantly to national economies.

However, these sectors are facing a number of challenges, including climate change, overfishing and pollution, he said.

“Sustainable practices are essential to ensure that these sectors can continue to provide food and nutritional security for future generations through inland fisheries management, livestock production, preservation, protection from diseases and improvement of stocks and dairy development,” Das said.

Participants of the workshop are deliberating on proposals of possible improvements, demonstration of relevant technologies and skills essential for enhancement of fisheries and dairy production, the ICAR-CIFRI said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023