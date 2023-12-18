Nokia completes proof of concept of Quantum-Safe Networks with HellasQCI

Nokia and HellasQCI, the Greek National Quantum Communication Infrastructure Consortium, have completed a proof of concept (PoC) of Quantum-Safe Networks (QSN) in a complex optical network ring topology across three locations in Greece, the Finnish firm announced on Monday.

The PoC trial demonstrated hybrid key generation utilizing both classic and quantum physics to generate and distribute Quantum-Safe keys for encrypted optical services. The main objective of the trial was to run use cases with the HellasQCI consortium members from government, research and education, defense, law enforcement and private sector critical infrastructure owners to ensure Quantum-Safe connectivity infrastructure.

While quantum computing holds immense enormous, its development also introduces an ability for this technology to easily penetrate systems previously regarded as secure, for example, by breaking existing encryption. Consortiums like HellasQCI conduct rigorous tests and trials on their systems before threat actors can attempt to leverage quantum computing, overwriting current encryption technologies.

This particular trial demonstrates how Nokia's portfolio is equipped to defend the network against quantum attacks at the lowest latency and lowest cost per bit. The Nokia QSN solution showcased the value added by the Nokia Security Management Server (SMS) to orchestrate Quantum-Safe keys and provide continuous monitoring and management of quantum-secured connectivity. Upon continuous monitoring of the Quantum-Safe connectivity service, the system's SMS can increase secured connectivity resiliency automatically by reverting to classic physics-based keys in case of issues on the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) layer.

"We are proud to partner with HellasQCI and its consortium members to demonstrate our QSN solution in this challenging and innovative PoC. Test environments like this are crucial to ensure networks are ready for quantum-level cybersecurity attacks, which are inevitable as quantum computing becomes more accessible around the world," said James Watt, Head of the Optical Networks Division at Nokia.

Led by GRNET, the HellasQCI consortium consists of 14 public organizations and private corporations. GRNET provides networking, cloud computing and high-performance computing connecting more than 150 organizations across 50 cities and serves hundreds of thousands of users.