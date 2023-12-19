Samsung's Self-Repair program now available for more devices including foldables

Samsung is expanding its Self-Repair program to include the latest smartphones, tablets and PCs in South Korea and more European countries.

The Self-Repair program provides Galaxy users access to authentic parts, enabling them to conveniently and reliably replace the screen, back glass, charging ports, speaker, SIM tray and side key and volume key in their Galaxy smartphones. Similarly, Galaxy Book series users can repair the front and rear case, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan and speakers.

Samsung is expanding the Self-Repair program to Galaxy foldable devices for the first time, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. This expansion provides Galaxy users with extra convenience and choice to get more out of their devices by extending the life of their products.

Through December 2023, more Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Book2 Pro series, will be added to the program, the South Korean tech giant said on Tuesday.

Samsung is extending the program’s coverage to 30 additional countries in Europe, including Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.

This expansion is part of Samsung's overall effort to provide convenient, accessible and quality care, allowing users to keep their mobile devices, PCs, consumer electronics and home appliances up and running.