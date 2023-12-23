Left Menu

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-12-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 10:50 IST
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is gearing up for two separate Falcon 9 mission launches on Saturday, December 23. The first launch, scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, involves the Falcon 9 launch of the SARah-2 mission to low-Earth orbit.

This mission marks the eighth flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported missions such as SDA-0A and six Starlink launches. A live webcast of the SARah-2 mission will commence on X @SpaceX about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

Upon stage separation, the first stage booster will make a controlled descent and land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

On the same day, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The liftoff is targeted for 12:02 a.m. ET, with backup opportunities available until 3:00 a.m. ET.

This launch marks the 19th flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported a range of missions including Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and 13 Starlink missions. The live webcast for this mission will commence about five minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX.

Post-separation, the first stage will make a landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023