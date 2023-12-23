SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX is gearing up for two separate Falcon 9 mission launches on Saturday, December 23. The first launch, scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, involves the Falcon 9 launch of the SARah-2 mission to low-Earth orbit.

This mission marks the eighth flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported missions such as SDA-0A and six Starlink launches. A live webcast of the SARah-2 mission will commence on X @SpaceX about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

Upon stage separation, the first stage booster will make a controlled descent and land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Targeting Saturday, December 23 for a Falcon 9 launch of the @ohb_se SARah-2 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East in California → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/ta7Yy3pq4C — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 23, 2023

On the same day, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The liftoff is targeted for 12:02 a.m. ET, with backup opportunities available until 3:00 a.m. ET.

This launch marks the 19th flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported a range of missions including Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and 13 Starlink missions. The live webcast for this mission will commence about five minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX.

Post-separation, the first stage will make a landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.