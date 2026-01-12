Left Menu

FCC Greenlights SpaceX Expansion with 7,500 New Starlink Satellites

The FCC has approved SpaceX's plan to launch 7,500 additional Starlink satellites, boosting the total to 15,000, as part of efforts to enhance global internet service. This approval includes operational upgrades and waivers on previous restrictions to improve coverage and capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission has given the go-ahead to SpaceX, allowing the company to significantly expand its Starlink satellite network. The new approval permits the deployment of an additional 7,500 second-generation satellites, raising the total constellation to 15,000 satellites.

This move is part of SpaceX's ongoing mission to enhance internet connectivity across the globe. The FCC's decision not only allows for the increased number of satellites but also grants operational upgrades and waives previous limitations, enabling broader coverage and greater capacity.

With this expansion, SpaceX can now utilize five frequencies, a change set to boost the network's efficiency. This marks another step forward in Elon Musk's vision to provide resilient and ubiquitous internet access worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

