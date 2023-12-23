You can now customize Telegram channel's appearance

Telegram is rolling out a new update that allows channel owners to set wallpapers, emoji statuses and profile logos. The December 2023 update also brings the ability to repost channel messages to stories and gift Premium to multiple people at once

To begin with, Telegram Channels can now customize their appearance, depending upon the channel's level. Channel owners can change color of their messages, choose a color and logo for their profile cover, set an emoji status and a wallpaper that will be visible to all who open the channel. To customize a channel, open its profile and select Channel Settings > Appearance.

With this update, Telegram users can now repost messages including photos, files, voice or video messages from channels to stories. Anyone who views the story can simply tap to open the message in its channel. To repost a message, tap the 'Share Arrow' next to the message and select Repost to Story.

Further, you can now gift Telegram Premium to multiple people at once. Go to Settings > Gift Premium to give Telegram Premium to up to 10 users in a single tap. For recipients who already have Premium, the gift can be saved to activate later or passed along to someone else.

With this update, channel admins can now view reactions to their stories and both users and channels can see who reposted their stories.