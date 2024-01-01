Left Menu

PSLV rocket with X-Ray polarimeter and 10 other satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:13 IST
PSLV rocket with X-Ray polarimeter and 10 other satellites lifts off from Sriharikota
A PSLV rocket carrying a total of 11 satellites including ISRO's X-Ray polarimeter satellite lifted off from a spaceport here on Monday.

ISRO's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes.

The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

