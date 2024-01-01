Left Menu

New Year celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-01-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 10:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
New Year was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across Mizoram on Monday.

People offered prayers at churches and took part in congregational singing, while community feasts will be held the next day.

Defying prohibitory orders, many also burst firecrackers to welcome the New Year.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma greeted people on the occasion.

''Happy New Year 2024! May this year bring you prosperity, good health, and countless moments of joy. Cheers to a fresh start and new opportunities!'' the CM said in a post on X.

With New Year celebrations generally being a two-day affair in Christian-majority Mizoram, most churches, including the Presbyterian Church and Baptist Church, dedicated the first day to worship service, thanksgiving and prayers, and will hold community feasts on Tuesday.

In some local churches, New Year celebrations continue for over a week.

Midnight mass was held in all churches and people of all hues participated in it.

Defying a government ban on firecrackers to ensure peaceful and pollution-free celebrations, many burst firecrackers and displayed fireworks as the clock struck 12.

Police said no untoward incident was reported during New Year celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

