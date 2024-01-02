BHEL making India self-reliant in energy, infra; contributing to defence, space sector: Heavy industries minister

State-owned engineering firm BHEL is not only making India self-reliant in energy and infrastructure sectors but also contributing significantly to defence and space segments, said Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The minister inaugurated the newly-constructed BHEL Sadan in Noida on the occasion of BHEL Day on Monday, the company said in a statement.

Addressing on the occasion he cited the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2070 and said that this 18-storey, eco-friendly green building constructed as per the latest technology and standards is a symbol of BHEL's commitment towards environmental protection.

The minister noted that the building, equipped with a 30-kW solar power system, reflects BHEL's commitment to move further towards green energy.

Recalling BHEL's contribution towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, since its inception, Pandey added that BHEL is not only striving towards making India self-reliant in the fields of energy and infrastructure but it is also making significant contributions towards the field of defence and space.

In his address, minister of state for power and heavy industries Krishna Pal Gurjar observed that the new building with a seating capacity of over 2,000 people will facilitate all the Delhi-NCR based offices to work from a single office, and will result in better coordination and improved performance.

Gurjar also appreciated BHEL's efforts towards green energy with a special mention to the MoUs (memorandum of understanding) signed by the company with Coal India and NLC India for commercial size coal gasification projects.

Speaking on the occasion, heavy industries secretary Kamran Rizvi shared that for an organisation to have its own properties, gives confidence and motivation to its employees.

He further noted that this new building, a symbol of BHEL's glorious history and stature, would serve as an inspiration to us all in the days to come.

K Sadashiv Murthy, CMD, BHEL said that as most of the employees working in the Delhi-NCR region live in the company's township at Noida, they will experience a better work-life balance with the shifting of all the company offices to the new building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)