Tesla extends lead in Norway as EVs take record 82% market share

Tesla topped Norway's car sales statistic for a third consecutive year in 2023, extending its lead over rivals despite an ongoing conflict between the U.S. electric vehicle maker and the Nordic region's powerful labour unions.

Almost five out of six new cars sold in Norway last year were powered by battery only, with Tesla's share of the overall market rising to 20.0% from 12.2% in 2022, registration data showed on Tuesday.

