Kotak Mahindra Bk hires new HR chief for organisational transformation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:22 IST
Represenatative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Days after its new chief executive Ashok Vaswani assumed the office, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anupam Kaura as its chief human resources officer.

Kaura, who joins the private sector lender from Crisil's London office, has been appointed to ''spearhead organisational transformation'', according to a statement.

Over the last few months, the lender has hired a slew of professionals working overseas to helm responsibilities in areas such as technology and customer experience.

Kaura specialises in driving change agendas and transformative initiatives in large organisations, the statement said.

The lender's whole time director Shanti Ekambaram said Kaura has experience in strategic HR leadership, change management, and technology integration.

''We believe his rich experience in leading large transformative initiatives aligns with Kotak's vision to be a tech-enabled, customer-centric financial institution for the future,'' she added.

Kaura said the banking industry is at an inflection point of opportunities and growth at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

