Toyota Kirloskar hikes vehicle prices by up to 2.5 pc

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has increased prices of its vehicles ranging from 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent on select models and variants with effect from January 1, 2024.

This increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input costs, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The overall price adjustment has been moderated taking into account a minimum impact on customers, it added.

Most of the passenger vehicle makers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, Volkswagen, Skoda Auto, Audi and BMW, had announced plans to increase the prices of their vehicles in January to offset the adverse impact of rising input and material costs.

