Telecom dept extends M2M, WPAN, WLAN registration to all entities; ask them to register via SaralSanchar portal

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network as also Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration to all entities engaged in such businesses.

DoT has said that non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the authorised telecom licensees.

Accordingly, it said, all business entities (companies, government departments, organisations, partnership firms, LLPs, institutions, undertakings, proprietorship firms, societies and trusts) engaged in M2M service provisioning and WPAN/WLAN connectivity provisioning are advised to register with DoT ''through a simple and transparent online process'' via SaralSanchar portal.

Announcing that Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network/Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration has been extended to all entities engaged in the said businesses, DoT in a release said entities include businesses, government departments and partnerships.

The decision has been taken to extend the scope of the registration in order to proliferate the standard-based and secure M2M/IoT ecosystem, the release said. This also addresses the concerns of M2M service providers and WPAN/WLAN connectivity providers for M2M services, related to interface with telecom service providers, KYC, security, encryption and other aspects, it noted.

''The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape,'' the release said.

The National Digital Communication Policy aims at creating a robust digital communication infrastructure, enable next generation technologies and ensure a holistic and harmonised approach for harnessing emerging technologies such as M2M/loT.

''After considering the recommendations of TRAI on ''Spectrum, Roaming and Quality of service (QoS) related requirements in M2M Communications'' and views of M2M industry stakeholders, the government has decided to issue the guidelines for 'Registration process of M2M Service Providers (M2MSP) and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers for M2M Services','' it added.

