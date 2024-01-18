VLCC Revolutionizes Skincare with the Launch of India’s First Serum Facewash Range

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India VLCC, the pioneer in the beauty and wellness industry and India’s facial expert, introduces India’s 1st ever-serum facewash range with 8 unique variants powered with Salicylic Acid Serum, Vitamin C Serum & Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

With the power of these serums infused inside the facewash, it replaces the need for a separate serum application, without compromising on the benefits and saving time, money and effort. This groundbreaking formula promises a multifaceted approach to skincare, offering consumers a comprehensive solution for their diverse needs. The entire range is dermatologically tested and paraben-free.

Enriched with a new, improved, and unique formula, the range provides 3 categories tailored to different skin needs, addressing specific skincare concerns. The Acne Defense range for oily & acne prone skin is powered with Salicylic Acid Serum and features four distinctive offerings infused with Neem, Turmeric, Tuli, and Orange peel, effectively catering to diverse skin concerns within the realm of acne defense.

Vitamin C Serum infused Bright Glow range focuses on all skin types and is created with 3 variants specifically to give more youthful, bright and glowing skin. On the other hand, the Hydra Nourish range, especially formulated for dry skin, is enriched with Hyaluronic acid serum that works to prevent premature aging by fortifying the skin barrier function, providing overall hydration, and reducing dullness. This innovative facewash leads the new era in skincare, promising a balanced fusion of science-backed ingredients for a radiant and healthy skin experience.

Speaking on the launch of the new range, Mr. Vikas Gupta Group CEO, VLCC said, “Our commitment to innovation is evident in the groundbreaking range we have recently launched, which aims to simplify skincare routines and redefine the way individuals perceive and practice skincare. Unlike traditional facewashes, this serum facewash goes beyond mere cleansing – it plays a multifaceted role in enhancing your skin's health and radiance by seamlessly combining the benefits of a cleanser and powerful serum. With this launch, we are committed to make effective skincare an indulgent and holistic experience, empowering individuals to look and feel their best.” Mr. Puneet Gulati CMO, VLCC further added, “In line with the evolving consumer needs, we have integrated our scientific approach to skincare in this powerful new innovation from the house of VLCC – a range of serum facewashes which integrate the best of our knowledge about deep cleansing products and the latest in facial care science. The range works across a spectrum of needs – acne, brightening, hydration and gives ample choice to the consumer to suit the right facewash for her needs. A significant new addition is the AM-PM combo pack which encourages consumers to follow a day and night cleansing routine which is extremely beneficial for effective results.” VLCC with this first-of-its-kind launch brings a unique AM-PM combo package, the box will contain two different facewash’s that will take care of both, morning and night skin care needs. With the AM-PM combo package, VLCC transcends the conventional one-size-fits-all approach to skincare. Consumers can now enjoy the advantages of 24-hour skincare in a single, convenient box. VLCC Serum Facewash is available in two package type, Single Use Pack and AM-PM Combo Pack, priced starting at INR 99 and INR 249 respectively. The products can be bought from the VLCC Personal Care website (www.vlccpersonalcare.com) and leading cosmetics and general retail stores as well as modern trade retail chains across the country. About VLCC Founded by Mrs. Vandana Luthra and Mr. Mukesh Luthra as a beauty and weight management services centre in 1989, the VLCC group was incorporated in 1996 and is among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the Skincare, Beauty & Wellness Industry in India. Since inception, the VLCC Group’s mission has been to transform lives by making Skincare, Beauty and Wellness accessible to all. In over 34 years of operation, the VLCC brand has become synonymous with Skincare and Beauty in Indian households.

Today, VLCC enjoys a high level of consumer trust and is widely recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of services and products. The VLCC Group’s operations currently span 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya, with a staff strength of over 3,000 skilled professionals, including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, cosmetologists and wellness counsellors.

Carlyle, a global investment firm with US$ 369bn in Assets Under Management, announced a strategic partnership with VLCC through the acquisition of majority stake in the company in Dec 2022. Globally, Carlyle Carlyle’s global private equity funds have well-established experience investing in the consumer and retail sectors, as well as consumer tech, including investments in Beautycounter, Every Man Jack, Grand Foods China (McDonald’s China franchisee), Golden Goose, Delhivery, among others.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: India’s First Serum Facewash Range by VLCC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)