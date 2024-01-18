Samsung Galaxy S24 series features Google Cloud’s generative AI technology

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Google Cloud to bring the latter's generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung will be the first to deploy Google Cloud's Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices. Introduced in December 2023, Gemini is Google's largest and most capable AI model yet. Gemini can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video. Starting with Samsung-native applications, users can take advantage of the summarization feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard.

Gemini Pro on Vertex AI also equips Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, ensuring robust security, safety, privacy, and adherence to data compliance standards.

Imagen 2, Google's most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology from Google DeepMind to date, brings safe and intuitive photo-editing capabilities to the Galaxy S24 series. These features will be accessible through the Generative Edit function in the S24's Gallery application.

The partnership also makes Samsung one of the first customers to test Gemini Ultra, Google's largest and most capable model for highly-complex tasks. The S24 series will also use Gemini Nano, an on-device LLM delivered as part of the Android 14 operating system, the most efficient model of Gemini for on-device tasks.

"Together with Samsung, Google Cloud sees the tremendous opportunity for generative AI to create meaningful mobile experiences that stimulate and strengthen connection and communication for millions. With Gemini, Samsung's developers can leverage Google Cloud's world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge performance, and flexibility to deliver safe, reliable, and engaging generative AI-powered applications on Samsung smartphone devices," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California. The series comprises three models - Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.