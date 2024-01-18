Left Menu

Canara Bank hires Kyndryl to modernise and manage its IT operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:30 IST
Canara Bank hires Kyndryl to modernise and manage its IT operations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to enhance customer experience, Canara Bank has hired global IT infrastructure provider Kyndryl to upgrade and manage IT operations.

As part of a 7-year contract, Kyndryl will augment the bank's end-to-end IT operations and streamline services delivery across core banking, IT infrastructure, applications, and network operations.

Kyndryl's solution will provide Canara Bank with an end-to-end view of its business services, risk mitigation using advanced capabilities and tools, and focus on services availability while enhancing observability and reliability, a joint statement said.

This will help Canara Bank enhance its customer service experiences, it said.

''Our approach is focused on ensuring Canara Bank's business continuity, mitigating risk, and enhancing the Bank's key business performance indicators,'' Kyndryl India president Lingraju Sawkar said.

The goal is to improve operational excellence, profitability, and scale to become the 'Best Bank to Bank with' in India, Canara Bank MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju said.

''We are investing in enhancing our technology core, service and process frameworks, and delivery capabilities to provide state-of-the-art banking services to our customers,'' Raju said.

Kyndryl's skills and expertise in building, operating, and managing critical technology for Indian banks will help in building the future that the bank has envisioned,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024