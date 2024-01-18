Left Menu

Sasikumar Mukund highest ranked Indian in ITF Men's 25k Futures

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:58 IST
Sasikumar Mukund highest ranked Indian in ITF Men's 25k Futures

Sasikumar Mukund was on Thursday revealed as the highest ranked Indian for the third edition of the ITF Men's 25K Futures to be held here from January 22-28.

The organisers have increased the total prize money to USD 25,000 along with additional ATP points for both singles and doubles.

Six Indians have been granted direct entry into the main draw, with Mukund (ATP ranking 556) leading the pack which also has SD Prajwal Dev (616), Manish Sureshkumar (924), Karan Singh (ITF ranking 795) and Aryan Shah (ITF ranking 1,242).

Great Britain's Oliver Crawford (215) is the top seed while the former world No 17 Bernard Tomic from Australia will be the highlight ot the tournament, seeded third.

''It's an opportunity for Indian players to get points. We are planning to conduct more such tournaments, as it serves as the stepping stone. And, unless you collect more points, you can't participate in the larger tournaments,'' AITA Joint Secretary Premkumar Karra told PTI during the event launch on Thursday.

The competition will be organised at the Gandhinagar Club. The singles winner will receive a prize money of USD 3,600 and the runner-up will get USD 2,120. The doubles winners receive USD 1,550, while the runners-up get USD 900. The ATP points offered to the winner will be 25 whereas the runner-up will get 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024