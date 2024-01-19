MAIDEN GLOBAL MULTISPECIALTY ROBOTIC SURGERY CONFERENCE HELD IN NEW DELHI

Initiative by SS Innovations aimed to raise awareness about growing popularity of robotic surgeries 150+ renowned from around the world come together to discuss the future of Robotic Surgery New Delhi, January 19, 2024: Amidst rising popularity of Robotic Surgeries in India, which is still at its nascent stage, SS Innovations, the makers of India’s first and only homegrown Surgical Robotic System – the SSI MANTRA – organised a 2-day Global Multispecialty Robotic Surgery Conference which witnessed enthusiastic participation from 150+ world renowned doctors from around the world coming together on a single platform to discuss the future landscape of robotic surgery globally, integration of Artificial Intelligence in surgery and the pursuit of sustainable tele-surgery. The highlight of the 2-day event is the Live surgeries, conducted by renowned robotic surgeons with SSI Mantra, which will showcase the system's practical applications across various surgical specialties including cardiac surgery, providing attendees with real-time insights and valuable learning experiences.

In a video recorded message sent by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Hon’ble Union MoS for Health & Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs, the Hon’ble Minister said, “SS Innovations has taken upon itself the responsibility of bringing together like minded professionals who share a common vision about Robotic Surgery and chart a clear roadmap for the future ahead while also demonstrating the immense potential and the endless possibilities the technology has in store for the betterment of mankind and to bring about a paradigm shift in surgical healthcare in the country”.

In a video recorded message, Shri Mansukh Mandavia, Hon’ble Union Minister for Health said, “I am happy to join and talk to all of you at this first global multi- speciality robotics surgical conference hosted by SS Innovations. Today, we stand at a crossroads wherein cutting-edge innovation is meeting the boundless need for accessible, quality, and affordable healthcare. A decade ago, India's healthcare landscape faced significant challenges in terms of innovation as well as accessibility and affordability. However, through a collective effort and unwavering resolve under the visionary leadership of honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we have made remarkable progress, and today we stand at the forefront of a healthcare revolution. Healthcare events such as unified health interface, digital health etc that were in the realm of fiction a decade ago, now have become real happenings.

In the words of Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman & CEO, SS Innovations, “the first global SS Innovations Multispecialty Robotic Surgery Conference 2024 aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation in the realm of robotic surgery by uniting thought leaders, practitioners, and industry experts. The conference endeavours to set the stage for the future of healthcare with the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System” SMRSC 2024 promises to be a transformative event with gathering of global medical experts, technological innovators, and visionaries that will explore the future of robotic surgery, with a special focus on the SSi Mantra Robotic Surgical System.

The SSi Mantra Robotic Surgical System has established itself as the preferred robotic surgical system completing over 550 multispecialty robotic surgeries including General Surgery, Gynaecology, Urology, Thoracic Surgery and Cardiac Surgery. The live surgeries performed by distinguished faculties from across the length and breadth of the country is a reinforcement of the SSi Mantra System to demonstrate its performance across a wide spectrum of surgical procedures.

About SSI MANTRA: The SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System, by SS Innovations, is a modular multi-arm system with many advanced technology features. It allows for the use of 3-5 robotic arms, has an open-faced ergonomic Surgeon Command Centre, 32-inch large 3D 4K monitor, a 23-inch 2D Touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic Patient Side Arm Carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. The Vision Cart gives the table-side team the same magnified 3D 4K view as the Surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The modular robotic arms give flexibility in positioning and the number of arms to be used. This allows for collision-free conduct of surgical operations. There are over 30 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments that can be used for different specialties including Cardiac Surgery. The learning curve is short due to its very thoughtful and ergonomic design and user-friendly features. About SS Innovations: SS Innovations has been involved in the field of medical robotic technology over the past decade. By pushing the limits of technology, SS Innovations aims to improve the quality of medical services for patients all over the world. SS Innovations is at the forefront of advancing technology, cutting-edge training to push the field of medical robotics forward. SS Innovations is aware that innovation is the key to progress and therefore it is constantly refining and improving its technology and practices to help build a brighter future.

