CoinSwitch announces highest cashback on crypto deposits

Bengaluru, 19 January 2024: CoinSwitch, India's largest crypto trading platform, has introduced Cashback Bonanza for deposits made to CoinSwitch PRO. Users can deposit over 100 crypto assets from any exchange or private wallet to their CoinSwitch account in just a few simple steps, and earn rewards of up to 5% of the deposited value.

"This is the best incentive for Indian users looking to safeguard their crypto assets. At CoinSwitch PRO, we've made it easy for users to transfer 100+ crypto assets seamlessly, so users can continue to make the best of the market opportunities in a safe and transparent platform,'' said Balaji Srihari, Business Head at CoinSwitch.

Cashback Bonanza is the best-in-market offer announced by any Indian platform so far. CoinSwitch is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and adheres to India's PMLA Act. The platform also enables hassle-free tax calculations, providing users with detailed Transaction Notes and TDS Certificates. CoinSwitch PRO is an advanced trading platform that enables trading across multiple exchanges.

The launch of Cashback Bonanza comes at a time of heightened trading activity in India, driven by increased market optimism following the approval of the Bitcoin ETF in the US. CoinSwitch recently reported a sequential growth of 200% in trading volumes in Q3 2023.

Deposit on CoinSwitch PRO here: https://coinswitch.co/pro/crypto-deposit Terms & Conditions for Cashback Bonanza here: https://cspro-support.coinswitch.co/s/article/CoinSwitch-Pro-Crypto-Deposit-Terms-Conditions

