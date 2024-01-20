Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite - Iranian media
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:22 IST
Iran has successfully launched its Sorayya satellite into orbit, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.
They said the satellite, which belongs to the Iranian Space Organisation, was launched and put into a 750 kilometre orbit.
