A Vision for Movement and Health, EDRIO Opens First Retail Store in Amritsar

Amritsar, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) EDRIO's upcoming retail venture marks a significant milestone for the brand. The first EDRIO store is set to open its doors in Nexus Amritsar on Saturday, 20th January. As a special privilege for FICCI Flo members, there was an exclusive preview of the store, followed by a delightful high tea. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted by Himani Aroa, Chairperson of FICCI Flo and Rakhi Oswal, Director EDRIO and Adish Oswal, Chairman, Oswal Group adding a touch of prestige to the event and underscoring the brand's commitment to empowering women in the business world.

Rakhi Oswal, Director, EDRIO, says, ''The brand envisions a world where individuals prioritize short movements in their daily routines. Whether it's going out in the sun, taking a refreshing walk, or simply engaging in physical activities, such as walking and talking simultaneously, EDRIO wants to inspire people to incorporate at least 30 minutes of movement into their day.'' Adish Oswal, Chairman, Oswal Group says, ''Through our vision of promoting movement and awareness about the importance of sunlight, EDRIO hopes to make a positive impact on individuals' health and contribute to a healthier society as a whole. We aim to open 50+ stores in the next three years.'' In recent times, athleisure has emerged as a significant trend in the fashion industry. The fusion of athletic and leisure wear has gained immense popularity, with people embracing comfortable yet stylish clothing options for various occasions. One entrepreneur who recognized the potential of this trend is Rakhi Oswal, a third-generation leader and businesswoman from the illustrious Oswal Group in North India.

As a key figure in her family's legacy, Rakhi plays a pivotal role in overseeing the strategic decisions and expansion of their vertically integrated garmenting business. In 2021, she introduced EDRIO, a fashion athleisure wear brand that combines Italian designs with Indian craftsmanship. EDRIO has carved a niche for itself by selling directly through its website and major e-commerce platforms, bringing fresh vitality to the Oswal Group's rich 74-year textile heritage. Rakhi champions an inclusive workplace environment at EDRIO, where 50% of employees are women. With a team of 30 dedicated individuals, she prioritizes diversity and ensures that everyone's voices are heard and valued. Her progressive mindset drives her to explore unconventional strategies for business growth while remaining rooted in the family's traditions. After successfully establishing EDRIO's online operations, Rakhi is now leading an ambitious expansion into retail. She plans to inaugurate the first EDRIO store in the holy city of Amritsar in January 2024, aiming to provide customers with a unique and immersive experience. Her vision for EDRIO extends beyond sales goals; she aspires to achieve a top line of 100 Crores in the next three years, solidifying the brand's position in the market. Beyond her role as an entrepreneur, Rakhi is a highly respected speaker at prominent platforms like FICCI Flo. She shares her insights and experiences to empower others and serves as a source of inspiration through webinars and workshops as a life coach and mindfulness guide. Rakhi actively engages in personal development programs alongside renowned global leaders to enhance her leadership skills. Despite her demanding professional responsibilities, Rakhi remains a pillar of support and guidance for her family and their business. As a mother of two teenagers, she navigates the delicate balance of personal and professional life with grace and determination, setting an example for future generations. In summary, Rakhi Oswal's introduction of the EDRIO brand signifies her keen understanding of the athleisure trend and her commitment to preserving her family's textile heritage. Her inclusive approach, strategic vision, and perseverance position her as an influential entrepreneur in the fashion industry. With the retail expansion plans for EDRIO, Rakhi aims to create a strong presence with brick and mortar stores while continuing to inspire and empower others through her various endeavors. In addition to its retail venture, EDRIO is also determined to encourage movement and physical activity among individuals. One of their key vision points revolves around promoting movement through their garments. EDRIO believes that everyone, especially the youth, should embrace an active lifestyle and keep moving. This emphasis on movement aligns with the larger goal of addressing Vitamin D deficiency in the Indian population. Shockingly, a staggering 76% of the Indian population is found to be deficient in Vitamin D. By encouraging people to spend just half an hour outdoors each day, EDRIO aims to highlight the potential benefits of natural sunlight exposure. This simple act of moving outdoors can be a game-changer for individuals, helping them combat Vitamin D deficiency and potentially enhance their overall well-being.

