CelerityX launches NetX to drive connectivity at Ram Mandir consecration event

CelerityX, the enterprise business of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), has announced the launch of NetX, which will be enabling connectivity at Ram Mandir consecration event in Ayodhya on Monday, according to a company release. The solution has enabled discovery of local operators to provide crucial internet connectivity for 'live' media transmission for various broadcasters across the world, the release said.

The NetX team has provided the entire Project-Management-as-a-Service (PMaaS) and an effective interface for link monitoring during the event's duration, it added. ''NetX is India's first-of-its-kind platform which connects enterprises on one side of the platform with internet service providers on the other- enabling discovery of connectivity to the remotest corner across India,'' the company said.

NetX empowers enterprises of all sizes to access network connectivity anywhere, catering to varying durations and bandwidth needs by connecting them to local operators.

''It also provides enterprises with rating for links based on service performance, transparent price comparison across operators, project management, and ability to conduct trouble ticketing across providers on a single platform,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)