Republic Day: PM Modi to meet tableau artists and NCC cadets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the tableau artists along with the NCC cadets at his official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence here on January 24, officials said on Monday.Addressing a press conference here, Defence PRO Manoj Roorkiwal said that a programme would be organised at the prime ministers residence on January 24 where he will interact with the tableau artists who work behind the curtains as well as the NCC cadets who will participate in the Republic Day Parade.This years Republic Day programme will be women-centric and the motto is Viksit Bharat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the tableau artists along with the NCC cadets at his official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence here on January 24, officials said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Defence PRO Manoj Roorkiwal said that a programme would be organised at the prime minister's residence on January 24 where he will interact with the tableau artists who work behind the curtains as well as the NCC cadets who will participate in the Republic Day Parade.

''This year's Republic Day programme will be women-centric and the motto is 'Viksit Bharat'. A programme will be organised at the prime minister's residence on January 24 where he will meet and interact with the tableau artists, who work behind the curtains. He will also meet the NCC cadets, who will participate in the parade on January 26,'' Roorkiwal said.

There will be 26 tableau during the Republic Day Parade on January 26 this year.

While 16 tableau will represent different states, others will represent the ISRO, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Electronics and Information, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, ITBP, MEA, ECI, CPWD and Ministry of Culture.

