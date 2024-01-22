Antolin will manufacture advanced lighting, HMI systems and electronics in its new Chakan facility

Antolin India, part of global automotive market player Antolin, expanded its operations by opening a new manufacturing facility in Pune Chakan on 18 January 2024. With a team of over 200 highly skilled and experienced employees in two years, the factory is Antolin’ s first lighting, HMI systems and electronics facility in India.Thanks to cutting-edge processes and technologies, Antolin will produce advanced solutions and components for its largest customers on the Indian market; specifically, Tata, Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra and Skoda-VW.

The state-of-the-art facility in Chakan Industrial area comprises 35,000 square feet of manufacturing, assembly area and adjoining offices.

The projects that will be developed in the new factory include all the ambient lighting for the new Mahindra electric vehicle platform, as well as an innovative Central Touch Control Panel project for Tata's Safari and Harrier models. This project integrates sophisticated decorative smart surface, multicolor ambient lighting, capacitive switches and electronics. By combining several HMI functions, the design of these parts maximizes the interface for the end user and the vehicle customization options. Aided by specialized team, Antolin will be able to harness the emerging demand for smart advanced surfaces and functional lighting from vehicle manufacturers in India that seek to develop more advanced interiors in order to improve the passenger travel experience. Antolin thus improves its industrial and technological capabilities in one among the largest automotive markets in the world, and it does so in the technology solutions business, an area of activity that will be the driving force behind the company's growth in coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ernesto Antolin, Chairman of Antolin, said, “with the new plant in Chakan and the specialized Lighting, HMI and Electronic team, we will be closer to our customers, adapting to their technical requirements while also seeking ways to collaborate in innovation and technological development. We are expanding in a country that offers enormous growth opportunities for Antolin in coming years in terms of both sales and creating a large technology and engineering hub for the region”. Ernesto Antolin also thanked the customers for their support and praised the employees for their untiring efforts in the construction of the modern facility.

Chief Guest Mr. Hemant Barge, CPO - Purchase and Supply Chain of Tata Motors, joined the plant inauguration ceremony. Fernando Heredia Noguer, Consul General of Spain in Mumbai, and Vicente Gomis Ruiz, Economic & Commercial Counsellor in Mumbai, along with other senior representatives of Tata Motors and top officials of Antolin, also attended the plant inauguration. Antolin has a transformation plan underway (2023-2026) with the aim of developing a solid and profitable long-term growth project. One of the pillars of the plan is to grow and expand in Asia, and specifically in the Indian market, a key country to evolve in the region.

Antolin has a solid industrial and sales network in India with nine Manufacturing facilities and 2 Technical Design Centers, employing more than 2,000 highly qualified employees. The company is the market leader in overhead systems.

About Antolin Antolin is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vehicle components and a global supplier of technological solutions for automotive interiors. The company supplies the world’s leading car manufacturers through 130 factories in 25 countries. Antolin has 24,000 employees and sales of €4,451 million in 2022. Antolin offers high added value products via five Business Units: Overheads; Doors & Hard Trim; IPs & Central Consoles; Lighting, HMI & Electronics and Components & JITs.

