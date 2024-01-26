Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:55 IST
R-Day: Self-reliant 'Bharat', new Parliament building, Kartavya Path in CPWD tableau
New Parliament building Image Credit: ANI
Bedecked with colourful flowers, the CPWD's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday depicted a modern, self-reliant and developed Bharat with models of the Kartavya Path, the new Parliament building and a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Central Public Works Department's tableau was among the 26 on display during the ceremonial parade that marked the celebration of India's 75th Republic Day.

The front of the tableau had a bust of Bose in a saluting pose, while the newly constructed Kartavya Path was portrayed in the central part.

The new Parliament building was shown in the rear end of the tableau. Models of the peacock, India's national bird, were also present on both sides of the tableau.

From women's roles in socio-economic activities to the contribution of women scientists, 26 tableaux rolled down the Kartavya Path, highlighting ''women empowerment'' this Republic Day.

The Centre has already announced that the 75th Republic Day parade will be women-centric with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka' being the main themes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

