Left Menu

Space scientists to sarpanches: 13,000 special guests attend R-Day parade in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:59 IST
Space scientists to sarpanches: 13,000 special guests attend R-Day parade in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From space scientists to sarpanches and from entrepreneurs to vendors, 13,000 special guests watched the 75th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path here Friday.

The special invitees referred to as ''True VIPs'' included best performers in various fields and those who made the best use of various schemes of the government such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana and the Rashtriya Gokul Mission among others.

Sarpanches of 'vibrant villages', women workers of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, electronics manufacturing sector and the Central Vista Project, women scientists of ISRO, yoga teachers (Ayushman Bharat), winners of international sports events and Paralympic medalists were also among the invitees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024