DB Realty board meet on Feb 9 to consider corporate restructuring, demerger of hotel biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:16 IST
DB Realty on Monday said its board will meet on February 9 to consider a proposal on corporate restructuring, including demerger of the hospitality business.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on February 9 to ''review the existing corporate structure consisting of real estate and hotel/hospitality business segments and seek in-principle approval of the Board for corporate restructuring including but not limited to the demerger of hotel/hospitality business to unlock growth and value creation for all stakeholders''.

Mumbai-based DB Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It also has hotel properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

