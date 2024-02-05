Left Menu

Four flight trials of 'ABHYAS' conducted successfully by DRDO

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:42 IST
Four flight trials of 'ABHYAS' conducted successfully by DRDO
  • Country:
  • India

Four flight trials of high-speed expendable aerial target 'ABHYAS' were successfully carried out by the DRDO from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Chandipur between January 30 and February 2, official sources said.

The trials were conducted with four different mission objectives in a revised robust configuration using a single booster designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory, Hyderabad to provide reduced launch acceleration, they said.

The objectives such as the safe release of the booster, launcher clearance and attaining the required end of launch velocity were achieved.

During the flight trials, various parameters such as required endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude and range were successfully validated.

Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), ABHYAS offers a realistic threat scenario for the practice of weapon systems, the sources said.

It is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto pilot indigenously made by the ADE.

It has radar cross-section, visual and infrared augmentation system required for weapon practice.

ABHYAS has a laptop-based ground control system with which the aircraft can be integrated and pre-flight checks, data recording during the flight, replay after the flight and post-flight analysis can be carried out.

It requires minimum logistics and is cost-effective compared to imported equivalents, they said.

The systems tested recently were realised through production agencies Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defence.

With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries, they added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, the armed forces and the defence industry for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS.

DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of the teams associated in the design, development and testing of the system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024