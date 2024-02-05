Four flight trials of 'ABHYAS' conducted successfully by DRDO

Four flight trials of high-speed expendable aerial target 'ABHYAS' were successfully carried out by the DRDO from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Chandipur between January 30 and February 2, official sources said.

The trials were conducted with four different mission objectives in a revised robust configuration using a single booster designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory, Hyderabad to provide reduced launch acceleration, they said.

The objectives such as the safe release of the booster, launcher clearance and attaining the required end of launch velocity were achieved.

During the flight trials, various parameters such as required endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude and range were successfully validated.

Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), ABHYAS offers a realistic threat scenario for the practice of weapon systems, the sources said.

It is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto pilot indigenously made by the ADE.

It has radar cross-section, visual and infrared augmentation system required for weapon practice.

ABHYAS has a laptop-based ground control system with which the aircraft can be integrated and pre-flight checks, data recording during the flight, replay after the flight and post-flight analysis can be carried out.

It requires minimum logistics and is cost-effective compared to imported equivalents, they said.

The systems tested recently were realised through production agencies Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defence.

With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries, they added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, the armed forces and the defence industry for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS.

DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of the teams associated in the design, development and testing of the system.

