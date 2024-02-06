UPDATE 1-Olympics-Paris 2024 president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:43 IST
Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet is facing a legal investigation over his pay, the organisers of this year's Olympics told Reuters on Tuesday.
The preliminary probe into Estanguet's pay is one of several surrounding the Games. In October, authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters as part of a probe into alleged favouritism which also targeted event management firms.
The prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.9306 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympics
- Tony Estanguet
- Paris
- Estanguet
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak hockey team fails to qualify for Olympics, former players say it's depressing
Tokyo prepares for 2025 track and field worlds in stadium built for pandemic-delayed Olympics
Paris Olympics: Shiva Thapa, Jasmine to lead 9-member Boxing squad for first World Qualification
India placed in tough Pool B in men's hockey competition of Paris Olympics
Pools for Paris Olympics hockey events revealed, Indian men's team drawn with defending champions Belgium