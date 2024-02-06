Left Menu

Google pledges $20 million for digital wellbeing of kids and teens

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-02-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 17:54 IST
Google pledges $20 million for digital wellbeing of kids and teens

Google's philanthropic arm, Google.org, has committed $20 million to support organizations that promote digital wellbeing, mental health and online safety for kids and teens.

In a detailed blog post, the tech giant also outlined how it is helping families stay safe and find the right balance with technology. These include:

  • Easy access to Family Link: Google is simplifying the process for parents to locate and adjust the settings for Family Link - a service that helps parents manage their children’s accounts and devices as they explore online. Parents logged into their Google Accounts can simply search for “parental controls,” and a dedicated information box will appear listing the accounts they supervise along with quick links to each supervised account's settings.
  • Securely password sharing within families: Google will soon be introducing a new option that allows family group members to share usernames and passwords for a particular website or service directly from Google Password Manager. 
  • Enhanced SafeSearch settings: While SafeSearch is automatically enabled for users under 18, Google is making it even easier for adults to adjust these settings directly on the Search results page.

To foster teen digital wellbeing on YouTube, Google has revamped the "Take a Break" and "Bedtime reminders" features to be more visibly prominent and appear more frequently.

  • The take a break feature lets you set a reminder to take a break while watching videos. The reminder will pause your video until you dismiss it or resume playing the video.
  • Bedtime reminders let you set reminders at specific times to stop watching videos and go to bed. You set start and end times in your Settings, including whether or not you want the prompt to interrupt a video or wait until the video is over. You'll also be able to dismiss or snooze the reminder.

Both features are set to On by default for teens.

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024