Ukraine defence systems engaged in repelling Russian missile attack on Kyiv - mayor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 10:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the country's capital, said on Wednesday.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts with the Ukraine's Air Force warning on the Telegram messaging app of a risk of Russian missile attacks.

