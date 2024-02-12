OnePlus's apology and update on OnePlus 12R's storage

OnePlus has issued an apology and clarification regarding a miscommunication about the OnePlus 12R's storage version. At launch, the company announced that some variants of the OnePlus 12R would feature UFS 4.0 storage. due to an error. However, it has now been clarified that all variants of the phone are equipped with UFS 3.1 storage and are still enhanced by the new Trinity Engine.

"During the launch of the OnePlus 12R, we announced Trinity Engine, a new set of software algorithms that help keep your phone's memory and storage running fast and smooth for years to come. Due to an error, we stated that the storage enhanced by Trinity Engine would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R is still enhanced by Trinity Engine but is actually UFS 3.1," OnePlus wrote in a post on the Community forums.

OnePlus has assured customers that the OnePlus 12R, even with UFS 3.1, will still deliver excellent performance like the OnePlus 11 Series. The company also noted that the OnePlus 12R has been fully tested and certified by TUV SUD using UFS 3.1 memory to remain fluent for 48 months, guaranteeing long-term performance.

"UFS 3.1 storage is the same fast storage you'll find in phones like the OnePlus 11 Series, so your phone will still perform really well when reading and writing to memory. The OnePlus 12R also still features all the new Trinity Engine features we announced at launch, like launching apps faster than ever and keeping applications locked open for up to 72 hours, and was fully tested using UFS 3.1 storage," it added.