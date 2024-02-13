Companion mode in Google Meet now available on Android and iOS devices

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is expanding Companion mode in Google Meet to Android and iOS devices. Designed to seamlessly connect those in meeting rooms with their remote teammates, the feature gives everyone access to interactive features and controls while leveraging the best of in-room audio and video conferencing capabilities.

You can join a meeting using companion mode from the green room before your meeting.

Companion mode can be used to check-in to the room, making it easier for other attendees to see your name alongside the conference room you're joining from. In addition, Companion mode can be used to:

Share an emoji reaction without interrupting the speaker.

Raise your hand to indicate that you’d like to speak.

Turn on captions to view subtitles as everyone speaks during a meeting.

Exchange chat messages with other meeting participants.

View and zoom in on presented content to easily follow along with the presenter on your own device.

The feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the gradual rollout will begin on February 27, 2024. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as to Google Workspace Individual customers and those with personal Google accounts.

To use companion mode in Google Meet, the following minimum builds are required:

Android

Meet - 229.

Gmail - 2024.01.28.

iOS