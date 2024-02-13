Left Menu

Companion mode in Google Meet now available on Android and iOS devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-02-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 13:33 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is expanding Companion mode in Google Meet to Android and iOS devices. Designed to seamlessly connect those in meeting rooms with their remote teammates, the feature gives everyone access to interactive features and controls while leveraging the best of in-room audio and video conferencing capabilities.

You can join a meeting using companion mode from the green room before your meeting.

Companion mode can be used to check-in to the room, making it easier for other attendees to see your name alongside the conference room you're joining from. In addition, Companion mode can be used to:

  • Share an emoji reaction without interrupting the speaker.
  • Raise your hand to indicate that you’d like to speak.
  • Turn on captions to view subtitles as everyone speaks during a meeting.
  • Exchange chat messages with other meeting participants.
  • View and zoom in on presented content to easily follow along with the presenter on your own device.

The feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the gradual rollout will begin on February 27, 2024. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as to Google Workspace Individual customers and those with personal Google accounts.

To use companion mode in Google Meet, the following minimum builds are required:

Android

  • Meet - 229.
  • Gmail - 2024.01.28.

iOS

  • Meet - 225.0.
  • Gmail - 6.0.231231.

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024