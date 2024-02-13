Left Menu

AIIMS and DRDO Must Deepen Collaboration to Bolster Military Physiology: Urges AIIMS Director

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:56 IST
Collaboration between All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is needed to strengthen military physiology, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas.

He said this while speaking at a workshop 'AIIMS-Physiomeet' organised by AIIMS Bhubaneswar here recently.

Biswas emphasized the crucial role of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing physiology education and research, and suggested for exploring potential collaborations between AIIMS and DRDO to strengthen military physiology, the institute said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Physiology can be integrated into the different aspects of military physiology such as underwater, heat, high-altitude, hypoxic stress and can be regular research activities in all physiology departments of different AIIMS, Biswas added.

Kalpana Barhwal, additional professor and organizing secretary of the event, highlighted that the workshop was the first of its kind, creating a platform for all physiology faculty of AIIMS to discuss academic synergy and form research consortiums between Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) institutes.

Forty physiologists from 17 AIIMS in the country participated in the workshop. Emerging issues in physiology education and research, aspects related to the medical curriculum in physiology have been a key discussion point globally, stressed experts attending the workshop.

