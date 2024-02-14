Samsung Galaxy S24 series updates to enhance display and camera experience

Samsung has announced new updates for its latest Galaxy S24 series that will offer users enhanced options and experiences across the device display and camera.

To begin with, Samsung is tuning the Galaxy S24 series' display to provide a more natural and customizable viewing experience. With the latest update, you will be able to enjoy a more vibrant display by adjusting the "Vividness" option under display "Advanced settings."

Samsung is also making enhancements across the camera experience, including upgrades to the device's zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities and more.

These updates will begin rolling out to the Galaxy S24 series - comprising the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 - in February.

"With Galaxy AI, Samsung aims to empower you with the ability to conduct barrier-free communication, unleash creativity and enhance productivity. Early users of the Galaxy S24 series are experiencing just that - but different users have varying needs. We are committed to listening to you, and we will continue to evolve Galaxy technology - driving our vision forward and unleashing new possibilities for the future," Samsung said.

Galaxy S24 Series: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch QHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Its rear camera system incorporates a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 200MP Wide Camera, a 50MP Telephoto Camera and a 10MP Telephoto Camera and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ and a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera module houses a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera, a 10MP Telephoto Camera and a 12MP Front Camera.

The Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging while the Galaxy S24 is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery.