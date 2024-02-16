Galaxy AI features rolling out to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung is rolling out an OTA update that brings Galaxy AI features like Live Translate from the newly launched Galaxy S24 series to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE in India.

To begin with, Live Translate allows users to see real-time call translation on the screen of the Galaxy S24 series, while they are talking via Galaxy Buds. The new AI-driven interpreter feature on the Galaxy S24 series provides a seamless two-way, face-to-face interpretation via the Galaxy Buds interface. Users can directly speak into the Buds mic and their translated voice will now be available via the Galaxy S24 series enabling near-natural conversation between two individuals each holding Galaxy S24 series smartphone and Galaxy Buds respectively. This feature eliminates the need to hand over the phone and manage translated talking.

These features elevate the already exceptional experience of the Galaxy Buds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with a 24bit hi-fi sound quality, enhanced 360 immersive audio and intelligent Audio Noise Cancelation (ANC). Galaxy Buds FE's powerful bass offers deep and rich sound that allows users to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound enable users to immerse themselves in their audio environment fully.