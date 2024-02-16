Royal Enfield partners K-Rides Motosiklet to enter Turkiye

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday announced its foray into the Turkish market through a distribution partnership with K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.S., a subsidiary of Kibar Holding.

K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.S. will be the official distributor partner in Turkiye.

The first flagship store is set to open in Istanbul this spring, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Through the partnership a lineup of motorcycles including Bullet, Classic, HNTR, Meteor, Super Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, the new Himalayan and the Shotgun, featuring engine displacements of 350cc and 650cc will be sold in the country, it added.

''We are confident in their knowledge and deep understanding of the Turkish markets and with this association Royal Enfield will further strengthen its presence in the region's mobility sector,'' said Royal Enfield Chief Commercial Officer Yadvinder Sing Guleria.

Kibar Holding Chief Corporate Development Officer Gokhan Lokmanoglu said ''the rising demand for motorcycles in Turkiye aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to and enhance the aspirations of the rapidly growing community of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country.'' Lokmanoglu further said K-Rides would establish a comprehensive ecosystem that encompasses retail experience, aftermarket services, rides, and engaging community events.

Kibar Holding is involved in diverse industries such as metals, mobility, building materials & construction, packaging, energy, international trading and logistic services.

