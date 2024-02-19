China will conduct countrywide data resource survey - national data administration

China will conduct a countrywide data resource survey from Feb. 18 to March 5, the National Data Administration said in a statement on Monday.

The survey will include data from entities including provincial data management agencies, internet platform companies, AI companies, and data exchanges, the statement said.

