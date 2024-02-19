Left Menu

New CEO Vaswani rejigs top leadership at Kotak Bank

While some appointments are effective March 1 others are effective April 1.Under the new role, Manian will spearhead growth of wholesale, commercial and private banking, along with asset reconstruction division and wholesale credit.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:01 IST
New CEO Vaswani rejigs top leadership at Kotak Bank
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Vaswani, the newly-appointed managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Monday announced some key leadership changes by elevating K V S Manian as joint managing director and Shanti Ekambaram as the deputy managing director.

''These key leadership changes will shape the future of the bank and demonstrate the value of stewardship and the depth of talent we have at Kotak,'' Vaswani was quoted as saying in a statement. While some appointments are effective March 1 others are effective April 1.

Under the new role, Manian will spearhead growth of wholesale, commercial and private banking, along with asset reconstruction division and wholesale credit. He will continue to have oversight over the institutional equities and investment banking businesses of the group.

Ekambaram as the new deputy managing director will continue to drive the growth of 811, treasury and global markets businesses in addition to overseeing the functions of human resources, group marketing & corporate communications, internal vigilance, internal audit (administrative matters), public affairs, corporate social responsibility and ESG.

She will continue to have oversight over Kotak Mahindra Financial Services and Kotak Karma subsidiaries, the statement added.

Both Manian and Ekambaram have been associated with the group for a long and are whole-time directors.

The other appointments include Devang Gheewalla succeeding Jaimin Bhatt as the group chief financial officer with effect from April 1. Bhatt is superannuating on March 31.

Milind Nagnur has been elevated as chief operating officer from April 1 but will also continue to be the chief technology officer and will take additional responsibility for bank operations, group technology architecture and cyber security functions.

Paul Parambi has been elevated as the group chief risk officer effective March 1, thereby extending his role from the bank to all group companies.

Last November, the bank's founder and vice-chairman Uday Kotak announced his resignation from executive positions at the bank effective end-December, which though was much before his RBI-mandated retirement, citing personal reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024