Ukraine: no official information on Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:18 IST
Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson said on Wednesday there was no official information on Iran supplying Russia with hundreds of ballistic missiles.
"So far, our official sources do not have information about receiving missiles, especially such a large number," Yuriy Ihnat said on national TV.
Six sources have told Reuters that Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.
